It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 0. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 0 degrees is today's low. It…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 14F. SSE wi…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low -14F. Winds WNW at 5 t…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. Today's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Today's forecast…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around -5F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It mig…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop…