Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel even colder at 0. Today's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until MON 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

