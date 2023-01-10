It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 10, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
