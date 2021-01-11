 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News