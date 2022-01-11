Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 23. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.