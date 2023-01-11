 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 11, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until THU 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

