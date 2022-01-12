Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 12, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 19 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.