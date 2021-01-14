 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

