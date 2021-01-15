 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls today. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

