Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 5-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

