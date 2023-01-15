Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 15, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow, sleet, and freezing rain are the well-known winter precipitation types, but there's another that's less common called graupel. Learn when and how it forms here.
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24. We'll see a low temperature of 9 degrees today. We will see…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a …
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Winds sho…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. It will …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Mainly cloudy early, then a light mix of wintry precipitation late. Low 26F. Winds light and v…