It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 21. 15 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021 saw an exceptional amount of extreme weather in the United States, causing more hardship during an already difficult year. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down the data.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17. A -1-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle wind…
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Bundle up: January is when winter really arrives in many parts of the Northern Hemisphere.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 10F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mp…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. A 5-degree low is fore…