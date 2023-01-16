Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

