Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 94% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 16, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
As we start 2023, drought conditions are present in many parts of the Midwest. Rain and snow are in the forecast this week though. Here's how much is predicted to fall and what's expected later this month.
