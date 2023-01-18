It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 18, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
