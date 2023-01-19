 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 81% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News