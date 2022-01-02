 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 2. -6 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory until SUN 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

