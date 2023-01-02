 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News