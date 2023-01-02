It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 2, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
