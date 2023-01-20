It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26. A 17-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 20, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Storm to dump heavy, wet snow on Wisconsin Wednesday into Thursday. See how much will fall and where
There will be a sharp dividing line between snow and rain, with more falling to the north and west and less to the south and east, according to forecasters.
Widespread precipitation Wednesday night and Thursday with our next storm system. Some will be seeing a lot more snow than others though. Get the latest timing and forecast snow in our weather update.
Snow still likely in Wisconsin today, but we'll see a gradual decrease in the coverage and intensity of the activity. Find out how much more snow will fall and when it will all come to an end here.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's for…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. We'll see a low t…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Watching a potential winter storm. Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect periods of…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. A 20-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as t…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chanc…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…