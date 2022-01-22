 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 22, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

