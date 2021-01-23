Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.38. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.