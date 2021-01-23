It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.38. Today's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up in…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 6F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 20.03. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 34 degrees. 26 degrees is today…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 2.15. We'll see a …
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled …
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -2.76. 1 degree is…