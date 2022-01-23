It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 5 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
