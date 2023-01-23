Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 23, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

