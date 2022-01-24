It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 24, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 5 degrees is today's low…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of sno…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -11-degree low is forecaste…
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Expect a drastic dr…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 13. We'll see a low temperature …