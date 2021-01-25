 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.35. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News