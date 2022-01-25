It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting -1. A -20-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from MON 9:00 PM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 25, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Midwest is all too familiar with frigid temperatures, but some cold air outbreaks are worse than others. These five stand out above the rest.
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.
Temperatures will be bad enough, but factor in the wind and it will feel even worse. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner tells us how cold it's going to get.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel even colder at 11. Expect a drastic drop…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Snow showers. Low near 5F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of sno…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7. 5 degrees is today's low…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10 though it will feel even colder at 9. A -11-degree low is forecaste…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. Expect a drastic drop…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 3. We'll see a low temperature of…