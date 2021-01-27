It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.49. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.35. A 4-degree low is f…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 i…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.35. Today's for…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.38. Today's forecasted …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 8.62. Today's forecasted l…
It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temp…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled …