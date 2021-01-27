Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.49. We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.