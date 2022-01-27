It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 22. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -11 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 27, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
