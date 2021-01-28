It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 13.32. Today's forecasted low temperature is 12 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 28, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 18.35. A 4-degree low is f…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow. Low 18F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 i…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 10.35. Today's for…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 5.49. We'll see a low temp…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel much colder at 15.38. Today's forecasted …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with tempe…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds overnight. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up indo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 8.62. Today's forecasted l…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Overcast. Low 14F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with t…