Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 10 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.