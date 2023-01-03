Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

