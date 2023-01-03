Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 3, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 99% chance of rain. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 7:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.