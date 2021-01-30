 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 30, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It will be a cold day in Chippewa Falls, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 26-degree low is forcasted. Today's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.

