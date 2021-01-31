 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 31, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.76. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

