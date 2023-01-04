Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 4, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are coming down across the state today. See when and where each type of precipitation will occur and how much will fall through Wednesday in our updated forecast.
Chippewa Falls people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low.…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Periods of mixed winter precipitation. Some icing possible. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance o…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Models are sugge…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Chippewa Falls t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. 18 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low 7F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Chippewa Falls people should be pr…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 7 degrees today. We will see…