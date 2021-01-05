It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.91. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 8:44 PM CST until TUE 10:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
