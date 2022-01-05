It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 0 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Chippewa Falls could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 5, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
