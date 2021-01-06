 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 6, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.58. 23 degrees is today's low. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

