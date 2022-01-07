It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -1 degree. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 10:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
