It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel even colder at 2. -6 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time i…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 0 degrees is today's low. It…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low temperature …
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy with snow showers in the evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low 14F. SSE wi…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 5. Today's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. Today's forecast…