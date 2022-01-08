Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -5 degrees. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.