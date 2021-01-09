It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 20.12. A 20-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 9, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 30.83…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 21F. Winds S at 5 to 1…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 20F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.65. We'll see a low tem…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temp…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 22.58. 23 degrees …
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 29.39. …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28.91. A 20-degree low is …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 27.56. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at 16.99. Today's for…