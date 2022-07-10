Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.