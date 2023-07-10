The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 10, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic d…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's f…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…