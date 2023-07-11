Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 11, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
