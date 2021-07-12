Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 12, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Chippewa Falls. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will …
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high t…
This evening in Chippewa Falls: A few clouds. Low 66F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high tempe…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Fal…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Chippewa Falls people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. The area…