The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 13, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Chippewa Falls community. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. There is a 56% chance of …