Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 96% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high t…
For the drive home in Chippewa Falls: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Chippewa Fal…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Chippewa Falls will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We'll se…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We w…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…