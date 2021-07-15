 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News