Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 15, 2022 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Chippewa Falls area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.