Chippewa Falls folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit chippewa.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 16, 2023 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's for…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. E…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Chippewa Falls area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted l…
The Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix …