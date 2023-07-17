Temperatures will be warm Monday in Chippewa Falls. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on chippewa.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.