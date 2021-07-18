 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 18, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI

The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 59 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit chippewa.com for more weather updates.

