Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit chippewa.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 19, 2021 in Chippewa Falls, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast call…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Tonight's weather conditions in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepa…
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
Chippewa Falls's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Chippewa Falls folks should be prepared for hi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
This evening in Chippewa Falls: Clear skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Chippewa Falls area can expect a sizzling h…
This evening's outlook for Chippewa Falls: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Chippewa Falls. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We…